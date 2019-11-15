Banks await directives on COVID-19 assistance

The Association of Banks hopes there will be more discussions on how banks can help businesses severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association continues to encourage those that can, to keep up with payments, because interest will accrue for deferments.

Association President, Saud Minam is hopeful there will be an announcement from banks and regulators on how to support customers in need.

“I did have a meeting with a lot of our customers and they are all worried. I think we as individuals across, we all should be worried about what’s going to happen and how fast we can get out of this. These are the questions that everyone has and I think that’s the question we need to answer. The only way to answer it is if we work together.”

Suva Retailers Association President Vinay Kumar says members have been advised to be innovative and find alternatives to get through the pandemic.

“We cannot rely on the government to do everything for us. We also have to start thinking out of the ordinary and start doing things which you can see is happening already. There are people opening up stalls and selling from the streets and things like that. These are the things that never happened before.”

Without knowing for certain how long COVID-19 will continue to affect our economy, Minam says it is crucial for the government, public and private sector to work together to overcome this crisis.