Banks announce new measures

Days after confirmation that banks are considering interest rates reductions, a number of them have announced new measures.

ANZ has removed loan approval fees for new customers while HFC no longer charges administration fees on first home loans.

ANZ has also confirmed it will also allow waiver on loan restructuring fees for commercial customers on a case-by-case basis.

Association of Banks Chair, Rakesh Ram, says these steps are meant to assist Fijians access loans while also bringing in new business.

“I want my debt to be recovered and I want to make it easier for customers to meet the loan repayment.”

As of 31 December, total liquidity in the banking system stood at $836.8 million.