Banks adjusting to the new normal

Commercial banks are adjusting to the new normal due to the pandemic, ensuring there is no significant impact on customers.

Chair of the Association of Banks in Fiji Rakesh Ram says they are working with the Ministry of Economy to help customers affected by COVID-19.

Ram adds some staff are working from home, but still providing required services.

“There are different ways of doing it. Without doubt, all the banks have adjusted and if not they are significantly adjusting to the new normal under the current pandemic.”

Ram adds banks will extend the hardship assistance to customers until March 2021 on a case by case basis.