Business

Bankruptcy not an option for Suva businesses

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 12:20 pm
Ariel view of Suva city. [File Photo]

COVID-19 brought unprecedented economic contraction, but government assistance helped businesses remain afloat during the pandemic.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says the chronicles of economic shocks most of their members experienced in the past, including coups, helped them remain operational despite the uncertainty of COVID-19.

“Most of our members are not new businesses. Some are from the 1960s and 80s. We’ve been through some hard times, and bankruptcy will always be our last option.”

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Shaheen Ali says trade opportunities in the market have not shrunk in a way that can halt business operations entirely.

“The third wave is generally easier to deal with, given the experience that we dealt with the second wave. But of course, there are issues of people becoming sick but not severely ill, so workforce rotation is an issue.”

The forecast for a growth rebound for the Fijian economy in 2022 by Westpac Fiji provides a silver lining for businesses who are adamant to remain open.

