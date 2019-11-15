Home

Banking sector impacted by COVID-19

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 26, 2020 12:26 pm
Bank South Pacific’s Country Head – Fiji, Haroon Ali

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped a majority of sectors, and the banking sector is no exception.

Bank South Pacific’s Country Head Haroon Ali has revealed their revenue streams have been severely impacted.

Ali has revealed that they have seen an emergence of bad debts as some debtors have lost their jobs and are unable to make loan repayments.

“Since we introduced our principle and interest deferment COVID-relief package in March, up till now we have assisted more than 6000 customers representing around 46 percent of our lending book. We continue to pledge the support to our customers on a case by case basis.”

Ali says the term deposits are coming down fast however people are more interested in the lending rates.

The Country head says looking at how banks price their assets and loans, one of the most important things they consider is the associated credit risk.

“In the current environment the credit risk has escalated quite significantly which means that the banks should be increasing rates to compensate for the increased risk but we haven’t.”

Ali has assured Fijians that they will continue to hold the rates where they are.

