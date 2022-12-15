Bank of England set to raise interest rates again

[Source: BBC]

Interest rates are expected to be increased again by the Bank of England as the cost of living soars.

The benchmark rate stands at 3% and is widely forecast to go up to 3.5% following the latest meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

It would be the ninth consecutive hike since December 2021. The rate is already at its highest level for 14 years.

The impact of a rate rise would be felt by borrowers and savers across the UK.

At its November meeting, the Bank increased its benchmark rate from 2.25% to 3% – the biggest single increase since 1989.

More rate rises are likely to come. Analysts suggest rates could reach 4.5% by the middle of next year.

However, that peak is lower than predictions had suggested when the government was in turmoil after its mini-budget was badly received.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee meets eight times a year to decide interest rate policy.

It is under pressure to put rates up because it has a target to keep inflation at 2%, but prices are currently rising at 10.7%, more than five times that level.

Just under a third of households have a mortgage, according to the government’s English Housing Survey.

After a period of ultra-low rates, many homeowners are now facing the likelihood of much more expensive monthly repayments. The Bank of England says about four million households face a higher monthly mortgage bill next year.

When interest rates rise, about 1.6 million people on tracker and variable rate deals usually see an immediate increase in their monthly payments.

An increase in the Bank rate from 3% to 3.5% would mean those on a typical tracker mortgage would pay about £49 more a month. Those on standard variable rate mortgages would face a £31 jump.

This would come on top of increases following the previous recent rate rises. Compared with pre-December 2021, average tracker mortgage customers would be paying about £333 more a month, and variable mortgage holders about £210 more.

Three-quarters of mortgage customers hold a fixed rate mortgage. Their monthly payments may not change immediately, but house buyers – or anyone seeking to remortgage – will have to pay a lot more now than if they had taken out the same mortgage a year ago.