Bamboo structures to meet modern standards

Savusavu based resort developer, Nawi Island Limited says it will be using proper methodology and engineering requirements for its bamboo structures.

The developers are working with the Indonesian Embassy to bring the specific specifies of bamboo to build cyclone resistant structures on the island.

With the threats of climate change increasing and Fiji likely to face more severe cyclones in the future, Resort General Manager Mike Gann the bamboo species that will be used are sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional building materials and cyclone resistant

Gann says to grow this bamboo species, they will have to work closely with the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.

“But if we can start growing these bamboo species within four years, we can have an inventory that could help fifty percent of Vanua Levu reconstruct at a minimal price to mitigate more cyclonic damage.”

The three bamboo species that will be used for construction are commonly known as ‘Rough Bamboo’, ‘Thorny Bamboo’ and ‘String Bamboo’ will be sourced from Indonesia.