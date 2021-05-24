Baker turns passion into business

Shyna Nisha of Nakasi Nausori has turned her passion into a small business.

Nisha decided to give up her job and care for her family when her daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

She says juggling a home-based cake business and the duties of a mother has not been easy.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment I am pregnant and I have to run around and do stuff. My husband is helping me. I take out all the ingredients and he helps me in mixing. When he goes to work then I am left with baking.”

Nisha says she adjusts her mix based on customer preference and has been baking around thirty cakes overnight in the lead up to Christmas.

She adds the encouragement from family has been a source of strength and intends to build a small bakery at home to expand her business.