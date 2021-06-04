Backlog affects postal services

Post Fiji Limited has seen a massive backlog of parcels stacked at their different branches over the past few weeks.

Chief Executive, Dr Anirudha Bansod says this is attributed to the stringent COVID-19 restrictions imposed since last month however, the agency will not impose an additional fee for the delay in picking up the parcels.

He says their call centre has been inundated with calls from customers requesting other alternatives to ensure their parcels are safely delivered to their doorstep.

Dr Bansod adds they are putting together strategies to rectify this issue, one of which is conducting a home service delivery with strict COVID-safe protocols.

“Yes, there is a backlog of parcels that are sitting with us and we totally understand that it will be difficult for the people to come to the post shop and collect those sort of things. Because of the containment and not being able to come to a post shop, we said that’s fine, you just give us a call on the call centre and we’ll organize your delivery.”

The Chief Executive says the second wave of the pandemic has affected international mails and e-package services.

He adds they will continue to capitalize on post-money order and EMS services and diversify these services to rural and maritime zones in a bid to generate sufficient revenue to keep business afloat.