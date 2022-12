Market vendors in Ba welcomed new Walesi television set-top boxes today.

56-year-old Prakash Chand says this will help them enjoy their daily activities.

“Walesi is very good as now we can watch TV. Everything is changing and it is good that we can watch TV in our homes.”

Chand has been a market vendor for over 20 years.

Initiatives like these help farmers and vendors like Chand access a wide variety of information programs.