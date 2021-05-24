Home

Ba businesses ready to bounce back

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 5, 2021 11:42 am
The lifting of restrictions from yesterday has boosted the confidence level of businesses in Ba Town.

Ba Chamber of Commerce President, Anil Amin, says this has allowed a few restaurants to also re-open as dine-in is now allowed at 70% capacity.

Amin says that he is confident that the Ba economy will now start picking up with the aim of returning to normalcy.

“Obviously for any business or company it is a positive sign for them to get back to business because sooner or later we all have to get back to business.”

Ba town has been a bit busier than usual from yesterday and hopes are high that this will continue as the country continues to try and improve its economy.

 

 

