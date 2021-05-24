Ba businesses ready to bounce back

The lifting of restrictions from yesterday has boosted the confidence level of businesses in Ba Town.

Ba Chamber of Commerce President, Anil Amin, says this has allowed a few restaurants to also re-open as dine-in is now allowed at 70% capacity.

Amin says that he is confident that the Ba economy will now start picking up with the aim of returning to normalcy.

Article continues after advertisement

“Obviously for any business or company it is a positive sign for them to get back to business because sooner or later we all have to get back to business.”

Ba town has been a bit busier than usual from yesterday and hopes are high that this will continue as the country continues to try and improve its economy.