BA and Ryanair cancel flights as bookings drop
March 3, 2020 10:42 am
British Airways and budget rival Ryanair have cancelled hundreds of flights as demand for travel drops amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.
BA is cancelling 226 flights from 16-28 March from London to destinations including New York, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Germany and Ireland.
Ryanair will cut up to 25% of flights in and out of Italy from 17 March to 8 April.
Tourists and business people are cutting back on foreign travel.
There could be a “very significant expansion” of the number of cases of coronavirus in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned.