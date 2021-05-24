Australia's Qantas says all staff must be vaccinated

Qantas has said all of its employees must be vaccinated against Covid-19, making it the latest global airline to mandate jabs for staff.

Frontline workers including pilots, cabin crew and airport staff must be fully vaccinated by mid-November.

The company says its remaining employees have until the end of March next year to receive both doses.

It comes as the state of New South Wales reported its biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections.

The Australian flag carrier is the country’s biggest, most high-profile company to introduce a mandatory vaccination policy.

Qantas said that a poll of its 22,000 staff found that 89% had already been vaccinated or were planning to be and around three-quarters of workers thought it should be mandatory.

It said that 4% – around 480 staff – were unwilling or unable to get the vaccine.

The airline said that staff with documented medical reasons for not being able to be vaccinated will be given an exemption.

Border closures caused by outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant in Sydney and Melbourne have led to Qantas making big cuts to its flight schedule.