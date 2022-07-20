Australia’s investment in Fiji stands at $26.4m

Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport/Facebook]

Australian investors remain one of the largest investors in Fiji, which makes Australia an important partner for the country.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says to sustain additional investment and trade opportunities from Australia, it has been paramount to plan a business mission targeting potential Australian multinational companies.

Koya says last year, investors from Australia registered 34 projects valued at FJ$26.4 million in Fiji.

The investments were in sectors such as tourism, real estate, services, transport, storage, communication, and construction.

He adds given Australia is Fiji’s second-largest export market, as currently gold, ready-made garments, sweet biscuits, and taro make up the export bundle. Opportunities exist to grow Fiji’s export share in these categories.

Fiji exported FJ$249 million worth of merchandise to Australia last year.

He adds the investment and trade mission to Australia is a much-needed boost for business relations between Fiji and Australia post-pandemic.