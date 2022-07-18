Australia wants stronger trade relations

Fijians can also expect an announcement soon about the increased amount of kava that a traveler can bring with them to Australia for personal use.

Fiji could soon be importing more commodities to the Australian market in the coming months as the new Australian government plans to boost trade relations.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, says they are putting together strategies to magnify their trade relationship with Fiji.

The Minister says they are working towards further easing limitations on the importation of kava.

“Your exports things like Kava, there is a great opportunity to increase Fijian exports to Australia.”

Currently, a Fijian traveler can take a maximum of 4 kilograms of Kava, which was doubled in 2019 following the endorsement of the Vuvale Partnership.

Conroy says discussions are underway to strengthen trade and investment, particularly when Fiji is coming out of a pandemic.

“Attracting inward investment. I’ve been in conversations with your Trade Minister, who is very impressive – how we can boost investment.”

Trade with Australia is worth over a billion dollars and remains one of our largest economic partners.