Australia to support Markets for Change in the next five years

The Australian government will continue its support to the United Nations Markets for Change over the next five years.

The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley says this is the second phase of the project.

Hurley says they have seen the increasing number of women across the Pacific being assisted through the Markets for Change project and how it has impacted their lives.

“The next phase will empower women vendors to succeed in business, create better livelihoods and make sound financial decisions.”

Hurley commended the UN Women on its role in prioritizing the needs of women vendors.

He also commended the Local Government Ministry in working to ensure that municipal markets have multipurpose centres to help vendors and generate more income for the municipal councils.