Aust, NZ to consider expanding travel bubble to the Pacific

Australia and New Zealand have indicated they will consider a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone with the broader Pacific family.

However, this will happen once the two countries have established effective travel arrangements across the Tasman.

In a join press statement the Prime Ministers of the two countries have said they’ve agreed to commence work on a trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone – easing travel restrictions between Australia and New Zealand.

The leaders of the two countries have said such an arrangement will be put in place once it is safe to do so and necessary health, transport and other protocols had been developed and met, to ensure the protection of public health.

Once the travel arrangements between the two countries become successful they will consider expansion, enabling travel between Australia, New Zealand and Pacific island countries.

The two Prime Ministers have said they will work with interested Pacific countries on parameters and arrangements to manage the risks.

The Fijian government has already expressed an interest in joining the trans-Tasman arrangement and is in talks with Australia and New Zealand.

Civil Aviation Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had earlier told FBC News that they’ve been in touch with respective ministers from the two countries on the matter and are waiting for a formal response.

Australia and New Zealand make up the largest portion of tourists to Fiji every year.







