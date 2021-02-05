Auckland's Pullman Hotel empties out

The last 60 returnees at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel are due to depart today, having completed their 14 days’ managed isolation.

The hotel has not been accepting any new arrivals, as investigations continue into the Covid-19 cases linked to the facility.

All of those departing will still need to self-isolate at home for five days and be re-tested.

With the hotel empty, it will undergo a deep clean and more work will be done to try and work out how people became infected there.

The investigation into how the transmission occurred is inconclusive at this stage, McElnay said.

With no guests, McElnay said it would also be an opportunity to make changes and improvements to the hotel, if it is to be used again for managed isolation.