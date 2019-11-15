Auckland evacuation flight on Wednesday

A flight is available for Fijians in Auckland New Zealand wishing to return home.

Fiji Airways confirms the flight will leave Auckland on Wednesday afternoon, arriving in Nadi at 7.45pm.

The airline says Fijians in New Auckland can book tickets online or call the airline’s Reservations Centre.

Article continues after advertisement

Guests holding unused Fiji Airways tickets for Auckland-Nadi flights are also able to book themselves on this flight.

Limited seats are available on all evacuation and repatriation flights.

Only Fiji citizens or Fijian passport holders are able to enter Fiji at this time and all arrivals will be required to go into self-isolation for up to 28-days.