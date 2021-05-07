Home

AT&T and Discovery to create new streaming giant

| @BBCWorld
May 18, 2021 4:50 am

US telecoms giant AT&T has agreed to combine its Warner Media business with Discovery in a deal to create a new streaming giant.

The tie-up brings one of Hollywood’s biggest studios and Discovery’s channels under the same ownership.

AT&T owns CNN, HBO and Warner Bros, after acquiring many brands in a $108.7bn (£77.1bn) purchase of Time Warner in 2018.

Article continues after advertisement

The deal also marks the entry of another player into a crowded market.

The proposed merger would put together movie giant Warner Bros. Entertainment, which owns the Harry Potter and Batman franchises, with Discovery’s home, cooking, nature and science shows.

“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” said AT&T chief executive John Stankey.

“It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be re-invested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want.”

