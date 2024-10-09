ATS pays $2.47m dividend to government

[File Photo]

The Government has today received a $2.47 million dividend payment from Air Terminal Services.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics, Professor Biman Prasad, received the dividend on behalf of the Government as the 51 percent shareholder in ATS.

This dividend payout follows ATS’s record-breaking financial performance for the 2023 financial year, with a record Net Profit After Tax of $16 million.

Prasad says the strong financial results underline ATS’s robust operational recovery and effective management strategies, which have contributed to this substantial growth.

He says the record performance highlights the company’s ongoing contribution as a key player in the tourism sector.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked and congratulated the Board Chair Shradha Sharma, ATS Board Directors, management and staff members for their record performance.