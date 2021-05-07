Home

Business

ATMs are being cleaned says banks boss

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 10, 2021 4:25 pm

In an effort to safeguard Fijians from contracting COVID-19, banks say they are continuously sanitizing and wiping down their automated teller machines.

Association of Banks Chair, Rakesh Ram says banks have full-time cleaners who ensure this is carried out on a daily basis.

Rams says customers also have a role to play.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just ensuring that our customers play the same role in terms of protecting themselves as we are providing every way or measure to sanitize and clean our ATMs at our branches.”

A physician with special interests in infectious disease at the CWM Hospital, Dr Ravi Naidu says despite the risk being low – ATMs are a source of coronavirus.

“There has been a lot of talk on what we call fomites. That means surfaces where the virus can dwell. So when you touch something and you touch your face then you can have the virus.”

BSP, Westpac, Bred Bank, ANZ, Westpac, Bank of Baroda have ATMs in the country.

