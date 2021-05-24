Home

Athletes advised to use burner phones in Beijing

January 19, 2022 4:50 am
The Winter Olympics being hosted by Beijing begin on 4 February [Source: BBC]

The Beijing Winter Olympics app that all Games attendees must use contains security weaknesses that leave users exposed to data breaches, analysts say.

The My2022 app will be used by athletes, audience members and media for daily Covid monitoring.

The app will also offer voice chats, file transfers and Olympic news.

But cybersecurity group Citizen Lab says the app fails to provide encryption on many of its files.

China has dismissed the concerns.

Questions about the app come amid a rise in warnings about visitors’ tech security ahead of the Games, which begin on 4 February.

People attending the Beijing Olympics should bring burner phones and create email accounts for their time in China, cyber security firm Internet 2.0 said on Tuesday.

Several countries have also reportedly told athletes to leave their main devices at home.

