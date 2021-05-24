Home

ATH records profit despite COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 12:30 pm

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited recorded a profit before tax of $54.74m for the year 2021.

Chairperson, Kalpana Lal, says they were not able to match last year’s profit of $70.42m but still managed to do well through a conservative risk approach and strategies implemented throughout the year.

Lal says the pandemic together with adverse weather conditions made it a challenging year for the Group.

“Muted Consumer demands, along with disruptions in production, supply chain and retail network. Our conservative approach and strategies implemented throughout the year. Allowed us to achieve a revenue of $579.77m against a revenue of $675.95m in 2020.”

Lal says the ATH group is charting out a disciplined path towards a robust and resilient future.

She adds the company will continue to look at opportunities in the region that increase earnings and contribute to long term value for shareholders.

