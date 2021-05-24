Home

ATH manages positive results despite pandemic

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
October 1, 2021 12:15 pm
Group Chief Executive, Ivan Fong. [File Photo]

The Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Group achieved positive results in its last financial year despite facing its most challenging times.

Group Chief Executive, Ivan Fong confirms operating revenue as of 31st March 2021, was $580 million.

While this was a decline of just over 14% compared to the same period last year, stringent management saw direct costs reduced.

Article continues after advertisement

The effect was a gross profit margin of 63.4%.

Net financing cost decreased to $5 million, from $33 million, mainly due to the weakening of USD against the Fijian dollar during the year.

The Group’s net profit before tax amounted to $54.7 million, representing a decline of 22% over the same period last year.

Fong says despite the subdued operating environment and investment pressure, the Group continues to maintain a healthy cash flow, driven by stable growth in its business operations and disciplined cost controls.

He adds they will continue to uphold prudent financial policies, and strictly monitor and control risks.

ATH will continue to increase its expansion in the region, with an immediate focus on the Papua New Guinea broadband network construction.

