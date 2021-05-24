ATH manages positive results despite pandemic

The Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Group achieved positive results in its last financial year despite facing its most challenging times.

Group Chief Executive, Ivan Fong confirms operating revenue as of 31st March 2021, was $580 million.

While this was a decline of just over 14% compared to the same period last year, stringent management saw direct costs reduced.

The effect was a gross profit margin of 63.4%.

Net financing cost decreased to $5 million, from $33 million, mainly due to the weakening of USD against the Fijian dollar during the year.

The Group’s net profit before tax amounted to $54.7 million, representing a decline of 22% over the same period last year.

Fong says despite the subdued operating environment and investment pressure, the Group continues to maintain a healthy cash flow, driven by stable growth in its business operations and disciplined cost controls.

He adds they will continue to uphold prudent financial policies, and strictly monitor and control risks.

ATH will continue to increase its expansion in the region, with an immediate focus on the Papua New Guinea broadband network construction.