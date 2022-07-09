ATH Foundation hands over $15,000 grant

[File Photo]

Three youth and women’s groups from the Western Division received grants totalling $15,000 from the Vodafone Fiji ATH Foundation in Lautoka yesterday.

The three beneficiaries was the Hakwa Foundation, which supports women’s group along the coastal areas of Nadroga and Navosa as well as the Narukusara and Nairara Youth groups from Ra.

Vodafone Fiji ATH Foundation Director, Adriu Vakaruru says the handover is part of the Foundation’s aspirations to enhance the capacities of groups and allow them to identify projects that can help their communities.

“Vodafone ATH Foundation has done a lot of support towards the community projects on our candidates for World of Difference and this time around we are extending our support to them in the year 2022 with the projects that they have.”

Apisalome Vulaono of the Narukusara Youth Group says the grant will go towards an income-generating project.

“We are involved in climate change adaptation works, native tree planting plus several income-generating projects, which includes a barbershop.”

Since its inception in 2004, the ATH Foundation has made $30 million in social investment to various groups around the country.