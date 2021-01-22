At least 90% of backpackers have closed

At least 90% of backpacker operations around the country have closed down.

Fiji Backpackers Association President Tui Kabu who says the majority of the businesses ceased operations in March last year.

Kabu says it was difficult for most of the owners to adapt as they relied heavily on tourists.

“Some of them tried to stay on for the first couple of months to try and pick up the local market but the attraction is not there and usually the business return is not enough to cover the costs and wages for the staff.”

According to Kabu, the majority of the backpacker businesses in the outer islands have closed and the only ones that may be open are based in Nadi and Sigatoka.

Kabu says the reality is that many of these backpackers will not reopen again as it would be too costly.

There are more than 200 backpackers in Fiji.