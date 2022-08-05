Association welcomes fare increase

The Central Eastern Mini Bus Association has welcomed the fare increase for certain routes, which will come into effect on Monday.

This as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has released fare increases for several routes around Viti Levu.

The mini bus fare for Suva-Nausori route via Kings Road will increase from $1.50 to $2.40 whereas Nadi-Lautoka, Ba- Lautoka and Ba-Tavua routes increase from $2.00 to $2.90.

The Korovou-Nausori route increases from $2.00 to $3.20 whereas the Sigatoka-Lautoka routes increases from $8.00 to $12.10.

Association President, Naresh Chand says the increase will help ease some of the challenges that the members are facing, such as fuel price increases.

“This is quite long overdue, since 2000, it’s almost 22 years that we have got a fare increase. I would like to thank FCCC and the Government for listening to our grievances and giving us this fare increase. It is what we deserve.”

Chand says the Association last made a submission for a fare increase in 2020.