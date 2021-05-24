Home

Association to empower micro-business owners

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 4, 2021 6:00 am

In an effort to financially empower micro-business owners in the Raiwaqa/Raiwai area in Suva, an association has been formed to boost market confidence.

Led by Felix Parker, the community initiative aims to develop entrepreneurial skills among youth.

Parker says this has been a long-term goal of his.

“This is for the small entrepreneurs within the community like those that have canteens, those who are selling food. We thought why not do it collectively to at least help each other in terms of putting something forward for us. I have a small business so that’s why I initiated the whole idea behind it.”

Parker says interest has grown quickly and the association now has 12 members.

The members are also in talks with the Local Government Ministry to expand some of the businesses in the area.

