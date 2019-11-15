Asian 'poster child' heads for recession due to virus

The world has been given an indication of the economic impact of coronavirus as Singapore released its initial growth figures for this quarter.

The trade-reliant city state now looks to be heading for its first full-year recession in about two decades.

The figures suggest that the global economy is also set for a sharp contraction.

This week the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of a global recession worse than the one after the 2008 financial crisis.

Singapore said gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 2.2% year-on-year while, compared with the previous quarter, GDP fell by 10.6%.

It marks the biggest quarterly contraction for the southeast Asian nation since 2009, in the midst of the global financial crisis.