Business
Asian markets still on edge over oil price war
March 10, 2020 3:30 pm
A woman in Tokyo walks past an electronic quotation board displaying share prices [Source: BBC]
Asian stock markets traded cautiously on Tuesday as investors came to terms with “Black Monday”.
Global shares took a battering on Monday as they reacted badly to the threat of an oil price war breaking out.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped more than 3% at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday morning.
Having fallen 5% on Monday, Japanese shares have hit their lowest level since April 2017.
In Hong Kong, the main Hang Seng market moved up 1% but lost its gains, echoing the nervous sentiment among investors. The index fell more than 4% on Monday.
Stock markets across the world saw dramatic falls, with London’s FTSE 100 index down almost 8%.