Asian markets still on edge over oil price war

Asian stock markets traded cautiously on Tuesday as investors came to terms with “Black Monday”.

Global shares took a battering on Monday as they reacted badly to the threat of an oil price war breaking out.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped more than 3% at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday morning.

Having fallen 5% on Monday, Japanese shares have hit their lowest level since April 2017.

In Hong Kong, the main Hang Seng market moved up 1% but lost its gains, echoing the nervous sentiment among investors. The index fell more than 4% on Monday.

Stock markets across the world saw dramatic falls, with London’s FTSE 100 index down almost 8%.