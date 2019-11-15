Asian markets and Wall Street futures fall as US-China tensions return

Asian markets and US stock futures are falling Monday as trade war-era geopolitical tensions return to the forefront of investors’ minds.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) tumbled 3.8%, while South Korea’s Kospi (KOSPI) dropped 1.6%. Other major markets in Asia, including those in Japan and mainland China, were closed for multi-day holidays.

Dow (INDU) futures fell 150 points, or 0.6%, clawing back even steeper losses earlier. S&P 500 (SPX) futures also fell 0.6%, and Nasdaq (COMP) futures were down 0.7%.

The declines Monday built on losses on Wall Street late last week, when US President Donald Trump hinted that the United States could punish China with new tariffs because of the coronavirus outbreak.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday stepped up administration claims that China mounted efforts to hide the extent of the coronavirus spread, including concealing the severity while stockpiling medical supplies.

He also said there is “enormous evidence” backing Trump’s claim that the virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China — though the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has said that the intelligence community concurs with the “wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.”