Asia stocks steady on stimulus plans

| @BBCWorld
March 18, 2020 3:40 pm
Asian stock markets steadied [Source: BBC]

Asian stock markets steadied on Wednesday after major economies revealed details of their plans to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It came after Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded by more than 5% on Tuesday after steep falls on Monday.

In the US, the Trump administration outlined a $1 trillion package to support the world’s biggest economy.

