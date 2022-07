Asgar Optometrist invested more than $100,000 in its new branch in Nadi Town.

General Manager, Vidhyan Lakhan says this is a big investment for a small company.

Lakhan adds he is optimistic the clinic will now be more accessible to the public.

The eye clinic used to operate from Namotomoto, just on the outskirts of Nadi Town for more than 30 years.

Asgar has four outlets across Viti levu with more than 20 employees.