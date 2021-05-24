Asco Motors invests in $15m Nadi project

Asco Motors Fiji today announced its new flagship dealership that will be constructed in Nadi.

CEO and Director Craig Sims says this development will cost $15 million over the next one year and six months which will be located at the Legalega commercial lot.

Speaking from Suva through a virtual conference, Sims says this project will assist in providing some additional economic activity to the West.

He says the new site will provide better efficiency for their operations, more comfort to their customers.

Sims adds that while the economic conditions are not the best, they are investing now to lay the base for future growth.