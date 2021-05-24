Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|
Full Coverage

Business

ASB Bank's Financial survey finds customers better prepared for latest lockdowns

RNZ
October 28, 2021 10:41 am

ASB bank customers have been better prepared financially to weather the latest Covid-19 lockdowns by spending less and saving more.

ASB Bank’s Financial Wellbeing insights found average customer cash balances were 60 percent more than those of the first 2020 alert level 4 lockdown.

The survey of more than half a million customers found, despite the improved average cash balances, 40 percent of customers had less than $1000 available to spend.

Article continues after advertisement

“While some New Zealanders are now more financially resilient, Covid’s ongoing economic impact means a significant number continue to do it tough,” ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt said.

“The baseline for Kiwis’ overall financial wellbeing remains low – 38 percent of ASB’s customers were found to be living pay-day to pay-day, and 49 percent of our customers appear to be having trouble or just coping.”

Customer spending was down in September, with outflows from Auckland customers’ accounts dropping 22 percent compared with 5 percent for the rest of New Zealand.

“We are still some way off seeing a return to alert level 1 spending patterns,” Shortt said.

“Having savings put aside can make a big difference when facing into uncertainty.”

Aucklanders increased their average cash balances by 5.4 last month, marginally ahead of savers outside the region whose balances grew by 4.8 percent in the same timeframe.

The top savers were 18 to 24-year-olds, boosting their average cash balances by 9 percent in September, compared with an average of 5 percent.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.