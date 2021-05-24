Home

Artisan urges women to utilize their talents

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 18, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: Salusalu and Masi Creations]

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected the Salusalu and Masi creation as orders continue to flood in.

Director Pasepa Veiqaravi says the idea to establish the business began way back in 2003 after being recognized during the 2003 Art Exhibition.

Veiqaravi says having her stall destroyed by the Flea market fire never let her back as she tried her best to get back on track.

Article continues after advertisement

“My business is currently home-based as my stall was burnt down. I am working from my home in Kinoya. Sometimes it’s a challenge to have my materials delayed due to the shipping schedule. Most of my resources are shipped directly from my island home in Salia, Nayau in Lau. This business is helping me put food on the table for my family.”

Veiqaravi is urging women to utilise their talents and help their families during this difficult time.

“I want to encourage women and men to make use of the resources they have to help out in their families. This business is really helping my family buy kerosene, pay water and electricity bills, help with medical consumables when someone is sick at home.”

The Salusalu and Masi creation makes salusalu for all occasions and masi for funeral packages.

