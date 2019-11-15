Art shop makes product out of scuba diving tanks

The Gold FM Roc Market was held on a larger scale today as around 100 vendors showcased a wide variety of handmade crafts, plants, and food.

People from all walks of life took advantage of the good weather making the monthly event in Suva a success.

One that stood out from a stall were lamps and vases made out of scuba diving tanks.

This was a product made by Don Deklerk the owner of Tokatoka Arts.

An employee of Tokatoka Arts, Kuini Rasalato says rarity and uniqueness is something the people visiting the ROC Market are always after.

“We had to find a way to make use of it so obviously the top part is really nice for lamps and you can have it with the shade or without the shade in any color you like, we actually using car paint so it’s easier to get whatever color you like and then the base we can use it for pot plants of umbrella stands or even just whatever you like”

Another highlight of the Market day were the snakes owned by a retired fireman from Los Angeles, Tod Geer

He says he wanted to show his pets to the people and earn some money.

“It’s a good way to just educate the kids a little bit and tell them a little bit obviously i don’t know that much about them other than the fact that they’re just real passive you can take these right out of the tree and put them around your neck”

ROC Market Co-ordinator Ellana Kalounisiga says she is overwhelmed with the support shown by the people every month.

“It’s been a beautiful turnout today, roc market is very well supported every month and we are well supported with the community I think people know that they can come and find something different that makes the roc market the beautiful part of Suva”

Due to the reopening of the Republic of Cappuccino café, the Roc Market organizers had to expand the venue into Loftus Street.

About 100 vendors were selling their goods at the ROC Market today.