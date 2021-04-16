Arrangements made for the supply of fresh produce

The Ministry of Agriculture has made arrangements with market vendors in the containment areas to ensure a consistent supply of fresh produce.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass says their senior management has met with vendors in Nadi and Lautoka.

He adds arrangements with law enforcement authorities has been made to allow exchange goods at the border points.

Article continues after advertisement

“The arrangements that we have made is that the vendors will be at the border assisted by the people at the border which includes the police. The agricultural staff will also assist them in actually directly buying from the farmers the produce that they bring over to sell in the market place.”

Lautoka Market Vendors Association President, Filomena O’Neill agreed that they would continue to sell at pre-locked down prices.

O’Neill says her members had already contacted their suppliers.