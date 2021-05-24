Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings

Fiji’s tourism earnings noted a decline of 59.5 percent over the June quarter of last year.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says the earnings for the quarter stood at $1.7million.

The Bureau says for this year’s June quarter earnings was 39.3 percent or $1.1 million lower than the amount recorded for the March quarter of 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Changes were seen in the major markets compared to June 2020.

Earnings from Australia went down by 20 percent or $0.1million to $0.4 million contributing 23.5 percent to the total.

New Zealand was down by 100 percent, while the United States of America was up by 50 percent contributing 17.6 percent to the total.

The statistics also reveal China went down by 60 percent contributing only $0.2m to the total.

These countries accounted for 52.9 percent of earnings in the June quarter of 2021.

The Bureau says as a result of COVID-19 and the effect of it on business operation the survey response rate for the June quarter was 55 percent.

It says out of 74 businesses, only 41 responded to the survey.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard