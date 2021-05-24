Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|
Full Coverage

Business

Armstrong's car dealers considering NZX and ASX listing

RNZ
November 9, 2021 10:34 am

AOne of the country’s biggest car dealers, Armstrong’s, is considering listing on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges.rmstrong’s car dealers considering NZX and ASX listing.

The Auckland-based company is reviewing its capital structure and looking for outside investment to fund growth plans.

“The business is at a scale with the right systems and leadership team in place to put our foot down on emerging opportunities as New Zealand’s vehicle fleet starts to go through significant structural change in the race to put more Reduced Emission Vehicles (REVs) on the road,” chief executive Troy Kennedy said.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year it sold about 12,000 cars with turnover of $448 million, with expectations it will go through $500m this financial year. In addition to car sales, it also has finance, insurance and servicing operations, and overall has more than 500 staff.

It has 15 dealerships in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, and its brands include Alfa Romeo, Audi, Hyundai, Jaguar, Mercedes, and Toyota.

“We are looking at growth through two lenses – organic-based growth tied to building-up and further diversifying the brand portfolio, coupled with growth via bespoke real estate development plans across Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland markets,” Kennedy said.

He said the company was looking at buying properties, some currently the site of dealerships and others bought in anticipation, which are currently owned by interests associated with its founder Rick Armstrong.

“With nearly three decades of experience under our belts and a founder-led culture anchored to our business partners and customers, now is an opportune time to explore a dual listing in order to access external capital and accelerate our growth ambitions for the next 30 years,” Kennedy said.

A decision on whether to list is expected next year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.