Approximately 700,000 tonnes of cane crushed

Cane harvesting and crushing for this season have been progressing well despite the current pandemic.

Sugar Cane Growers Council Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says according to the FSC mill performance report, approximately 700,000 tonnes of cane have been crushed so far during this season.

Dutt says this has also resulted in more than 60,000 tonnes of sugar being made.

[Vimal Dutt Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO]

“This COVID environment we have coped very well in fact and there was no big disturbance in terms of the operations and the protocols have been well adhered to. With COVID in place, we are doing pretty well I would say.”

He says despite the hiccups during the start of the season, production has been up to par.

The Labasa Mill is supplying the most cane to date, which is more than 250,000 tonnes producing more than 24,000 tonnes of sugar.