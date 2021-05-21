Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade has reiterated that only essential businesses and those supporting essential businesses may be approved to operate in a COVID Safe manner, which means no opening of retail outlets.

This follows after some businesses advertised that they might open for retail business and this drew alot of attention.

The Ministry says it will shut any retail outet that opens and fails to adhere.

The ministry had earlier highlighted that to ensure continuity of supply of essential goods and services, such as food items, medicine, fuel, garbage collection, telecommunication and utilities businesses with COVID safe regulations will be issued a pass to operate.

According to the Ministry, any person who directly or indirectly refuses or neglects to comply with the authorisation by the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services commits an offence and is liable to a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment of up to five years or both under the Public Health Act 1935.