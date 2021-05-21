Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|Ministry warns against misleading information|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|Lautoka families receive timely assistance|Parts of QEB Suva cordoned off|Police continue to monitor unnecessary movement|Three more infections recorded and we now have 99 active cases|One positive result from the 7000 samples|Police restrict movement|Most businesses comply with relevant measures|More than 300 people screened daily in Mokani|Five more test positive as COVID-19 continues to hammer the Central Division|New protocols announced by MCTTT|Public transport linked to COVID spread|Urgent parliament sitting possible|
Full Coverage

Business

Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 25, 2021 4:34 pm

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade has reiterated that only essential businesses and those supporting essential businesses may be approved to operate in a COVID Safe manner, which means no opening of retail outlets.

This follows after some businesses advertised that they might open for retail business and this drew alot of attention.

The Ministry says it will shut any retail outet that opens and fails to adhere.

Article continues after advertisement

The ministry had earlier highlighted that to ensure continuity of supply of essential goods and services, such as food items, medicine, fuel, garbage collection, telecommunication and utilities businesses with COVID safe regulations will be issued a pass to operate.

According to the Ministry, any person who directly or indirectly refuses or neglects to comply with the authorisation by the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services commits an offence and is liable to a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment of up to five years or both under the Public Health Act 1935.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.