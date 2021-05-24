Home

Business

Applications for government assistance opens

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 2:37 pm

The government-funded unemployment assistance for formal sector employees living outside Viti Levu opened yesterday.

Fiji National Provident Fund chief executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says these individuals must apply on the myFNPF App.

Vodonaivalu says members who have not downloaded or registered on the app, must do so first, to be able to submit their applications.

He adds a key verification that has been enabled on the myFNPF App is the device location settings which members must accept in order for their location to be confirmed.

Vodonaivalu stresses this is important because it allows only those who are outside Viti Levu to apply.

The Government unemployment assistance is only for individuals in the formal sector who have recently become unemployed due to the pandemic.

