Application for Veilomani Food Bank closes

Applications for the Veilomani Food Bank initiative have closed following the discovery that a few people were taking advantage of the assistance.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says they discovered that the forms for the initiative were being sold for 20 cents in the Western Division and for $1 in other places.

The Ministry also found out that some individuals are photocopying the forms and posing as Government officials to sell them.

“We have said no more application and we are vetting each and every form that we have and then we will distribute the food.”

Kumar adds they have received more than 1,500 applications.

The initiative is a corporate social responsibility programme initiated by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Trade and Transport, Ministry of Housing and the Ministry of Local Government.