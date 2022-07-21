Apple settles US butterfly-keyboard legal action for $50m

The 2016 MacBook Pro was one of the devices to feature the butterfly keyboard [Source: Apple via BBC]

Apple has agreed to pay $50m (£41.6m) to settle a legal action by claimants in the US, over its MacBook keyboards.

Customers in seven states claimed the technology giant had sold the “butterfly” keyboards, on MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops, from 2015 to 2019, knowing they had unresponsive and sticky keys that could be damaged by dust or debris.

Apple did not immediately respond to a BBC News request for comment.

Article continues after advertisement

But the company denies any wrongdoing.

The settlement could see customers receiving up to:

$395, if they replaced multiple keyboards

$125, if they replaced one

$50 for those who replaced key caps

The preliminary agreement is still subject to approval by a judge.

On a typical keyboard, keys are attached using two pieces of plastic that cross each other and close like a pair of scissors when pressed.

The butterfly-keyboard keys instead used a wing-like hinge.

At the time, Apple said this mechanism was 40% thinner, so its laptops could be slimmer.