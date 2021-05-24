Apple sales soar despite chip supply shortages

Apple sales soared in the key Christmas shopping season, despite constraints due to a global shortage of microchips.

Sales at the iPhone giant rose 11% to a record $123.9bn (£92.6bn) in the October to December period, beating forecasts.

Shares jumped more than 4% in after-hours trade, as the report suggested the firm’s pandemic boom is continuing.

Apple has seen purchases skyrocket during the pandemic as people spend more time online.

The firm’s market value briefly hit the $3tn milestone in early January though its share price has slipped more recently amid weeks of market turmoil.