Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra

New iPhone 14. [Source: BBC News]

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US.

The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic.

It also showed off a new extreme sports wearable – the Watch Ultra.

The event focused on next-generation iPhone, Watch and AirPod products.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was on stage at the Steve Jobs theatre inside the tech giant’s California campus – but the presentation itself was entirely pre-recorded.

Apple Watch Series 8 has a number of new features, including car crash detection, temperature sensors for tracking ovulation cycles and a new low-power mode option.

People have been cautious about menstrual trackers since changes were made to abortion legislation in the US and there are concerns that data about periods could be used by law enforcement. Apple says the data on its devices will be encrypted and only accessible via a passcode or biometrics.

Apple said a new automatic retrospective ovulation notification could help those who are trying to conceive.

If activated, the new watch can monitor body temperate every five seconds overnight and detect tiny changes which can signal ovulation.

Another new feature is car crash detection. Using sensors, the watch can identify a severe crash and automatically connect its wearer with emergency services, provide their exact location and notify emergency contacts.

The Series 8 now also features a low power mode, a feature borrowed from the iPhone, that promises up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is priced from $399 in the US to £419 in the UK.

The company is releasing the iPhone 14 in two sizes, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus.

The new handsets are capable of sending an emergency call for help via satellite. The phone will display the whereabouts of passing satellites overhead and demonstrate how to point the device at them correctly.

It can take 15 seconds to a few minutes to send an introductory message.

Tech analyst Paolo Pescatore said he believed the innovation was good news for consumers “in hard-to-reach areas”.