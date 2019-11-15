Apple, more than most companies, stands to lose from the coronavirus outbreak

Dozens of American companies are scrambling to combat the spread of coronavirus and stem losses from the outbreak.

But Apple (AAPL), perhaps, stands to lose more than others: It relies heavily on manufacturing in China and on Chinese consumers as a key revenue driver. Although many analysts think it’s too early to tell just how hard Apple might be hit by the disease, any major or extended disruption could hammer its production and sales in one blow.

Apple had been looking forward to a turnaround in China. Last year, slumping demand hit sales numbers, and trade tensions caused uncertainty for its supply chain. But in the three months ending in December, sales in the region returned to growth, thanks in large part to the popularity of the iPhone 11.

Now, fears about the spread of coronavirus may dash hopes of sustained improvement in the region — at least so long as the outbreak continues — putting a damper on an otherwise successful earnings report.

“The return to growth in China is very impressive,” D.A. Davidson senior analyst Tom Forte said. “Were it not for the coronavirus, the sustainability of (the performance in China) would not be called into question … (It) is an important risk that investors need to monitor.”

The company on Tuesday projected revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion for the current quarter, which ends in March, a wider-than-usual range due to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus.

All things considered, that guidance is pretty strong, said Synovus Trust Company senior portfolio manager Dan Morgan.

“If Apple was overly concerned about it, they might have given us more of an indication in their guidance,” Morgan said.

However, the outbreak is evolving rapidly. More than 7,700 worldwide have now been infected with the coronavirus, and at least 170 people have died. Chinese officials had already extended the Lunar New Year holiday from January 30 to February 2, forcing companies to keep their doors closed longer in hopes of stemming the spread of the virus.

Some retailers, including Starbucks and Pizza Hut, announced that they plan to suspend store operations even beyond the end of the holiday, and some airlines are offering refunds to people who cancel their travels.

CEO Tim Cook said on a call with Wall Street analysts Tuesday that Apple has closed one retail store and shortened hours at some of the others that remain open. He added that the company is regularly deep cleaning stores that remain open, and is conducting temperature checks on employees to avoid the spread of the virus.