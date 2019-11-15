Apple is re-closing stores again, this time in Texas

Apple continues to close its reopened stores around the United States as coronavirus cases spike, with seven retail outlets in Texas the latest to shut their doors.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

The locations to close will be Highland Village, First Colony Mall, Houston Galleria, Memorial City, Willowbrook Mall, Baybrook and The Woodlands, Apple said.

The move comes days after Apple closed 11 stores across Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Arizona. All four states have experienced large spikes in coronavirus cases in recent days.

Texas is one of seven states seeing record hospitalizations, reporting more than 5,000 cases in a single day earlier this week.

Apple has 510 stores worldwide, 271 of which are in the United States.